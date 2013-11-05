LAGOS Nov 5 Nigeria's Lagos state on Tuesday said it had obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million) bond maturing in 2020 to fund infrastructure projects.

The debt, which will be opened with a book build, is the second and final tranche of a 167 billion naira debt issuance programme launched last November.

"The bond ... will contribute to the completion of on-going infrastructure projects to enhance the provision of social services aimed at improving the living standards of Lagosians," said state finance commissioner Ayo Gbeleyi in a statement. ($1 = 158.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)