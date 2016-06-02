BENUE, Nigeria, June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Sarah Adaji's husband retired as a teacher two years ago, he
kept himself busy tending to their farm, hoping to provide food
for his family and make some money off the produce.
Three months ago, Adaji returned to their home in Nigeria's
middle belt region to learn that armed herdsmen had stabbed her
husband and dragged him through the fields until he died.
"The cattle herders came and wiped out my joy," the
44-year-old widow told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, recalling
how her husband had relished working on the farm after his
retirement.
"They wanted to kill every man in my village, and in the
area," she said at Ocholonya village in Nigeria's Benue state.
Hundreds of people like Adaji's husband are killed each year
in violent clashes over land use between semi-nomadic,
cattle-herding Fulani people and more settled farming
communities.
But the violence has surged this year as advancing
desertification, overgrazing and lower rainfall drive the mainly
Muslim pastoralists towards more fertile land in Nigeria's
predominantly Christian south, farmers and activists say.
Raids by Fulani herdsmen armed with guns, bows and machetes
on communities in Benue and Enugu state since February have
destroyed villages, killed hundreds of people and forced tens of
thousands to flee, according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR).
The UNHCR said at least 340 people have been killed so far
this year, 70 more than the number of deaths inflicted by the
Islamist militants Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2016, according to
the Council on Foreign Relations' Nigeria Security Tracker.
The Nigerian Senate is considering a bill to establish
grazing reserves across the country, seeking to reduce violence
and ease tensions between the herdsmen and farmers in a nation
that is home to the largest equal mix of Christians and Muslims.
Yet opponents of the grazing bill say such a move - forcing
farmers off their land and giving it to the Fulani - would defy
Nigeria's land laws, under which all land belongs to the state.
"The bill is a strategy for territorial expansion, it is a
disservice to non-Fulanis," said Stephen Obodoekwe of Nigeria's
Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD).
"The farmers will lose their farms, impunity of the herdsmen
will increase, and there will be more violence," he added.
FARMING HIT HARD
Half of people in Nigeria work in agriculture, which
accounts for around a quarter of its gross domestic product
(GDP), according to the World Bank and Central Bank of Nigeria.
Yet rising violence in recent years has ruined harvests,
driven many farmers from their land and prevented them from
returning. Conflict has also deterred entrepreneurs and
businesses from investing in Nigerian agriculture, farmers and
activists say.
Conflict between farmers and herdsmen in just four Nigerian
states could cost the country at least $14 billion annually in
lost potential revenues, according to aid agency Mercy Corps.
"Farmers in the targeted communities keep away from farms as
a result of attacks ... the herdsmen destroy farmlands and
crops, making farming impossible," said Obodoekwe of the CEHRD.
There have been at least 370 clashes involving herdsmen and
farmers in Nigeria in the last five years, compared to just 20
in the 15 years before that, according to data from the
Lagos-based research firm SB Morgen.
The prospect of rebuilding farms and spending extra on
security is a concern for many farmers, said Emeka Nwachinemere,
whose land has been raided twice in the last three years.
"Building a small farmhouse, having someone stay at the farm
permanently, buying a motorcycle and paying for their food ...
that costs a lot of money - around 200,000 naira ($1,000) each
year," he said at his farm in Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state.
The violence has uprooted more than 100,000 people in Benue
and Enugu states, and many are staying with relatives or in
makeshift camps, according to the UNHCR.
"In my 20 years of working as a humanitarian, I have never
seen such levels of destruction," UNHCR representative Angèle
Dikongué-Atangana said after the attacks in Benue in February.
The bursts of violence have displaced 400,000 people in the
last five years, and while eight in 10 have since returned, many
are still struggling to rebuild their lives, the UNHCR said.
TRIPLE THREAT
The herder-farmer conflict presents a further challenge for
a government faced with the Boko Haram insurgency and recent
attacks on oil pipelines by the Niger Delta Avengers
militants.
Nigeria has made preventing attacks by armed herdsmen a
security priority in Africa's most populous country, a spokesman
for President Muhammadu Buhari said in April.
"The government ... must not let this sore fester like Boko
Haram," said a government source on condition of anonymity.
The national grazing reserve bill, which was rejected by the
previous Senate, is currently being debated in parliament.
The proposed law would create a commission with the power to
seize land, and after paying compensation to the owner, assign
it as a grazing reserve for use by the Fulani herdsmen.
Opponents of the bill, including politicians, civil society
groups and activists, say such a move would be unconstitutional,
as Nigeria's 1978 Land Use Act, which is enshrined in the
country's constitution, nationalised all land.
The act intended to override customary land rights - where
people have traditional rights but no legal recognition or
protection of their land - in order to make land more accessible
to all citizens, improve tenure security, and boost development.
Yet the act made allocating land discretionary, creating
opportunities for state corruption, said Leena Koni Hoffman, an
associate fellow at the London-based think-tank Chatham House.
It also made obtaining land occupancy certificates
time-consuming and costly, contributing to the country's large
informal land market, found a report on land tenure in Nigeria
by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
"Like all state controlled resources, the management of land
in Nigeria has been plagued by corruption and poor management,"
Hoffman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The idea of grazing areas should be dismissed in favour of
creating cattle ranches, to stop the Fulani from roaming and to
curb violent clashes, several politicians and activists say.
"In a country where ethnic tensions are at an all-time high
and where the fear of ethnic dominance is rife, there are other
better and more efficient ways to start a deadly war," said
Saatah Nubari of the Nigerian Nationalist Youth Movement.
"But the passing of the National Grazing Routes and Reserve
Bill will be the fastest way."
