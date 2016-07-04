ABUJA, Nigeria, July 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmer
Shobantaruba, a father of seven, was stunned to arrive at his
small farm in Adamawa state in northeast Nigeria one day about
five years ago to find barbed wire fencing off the plot
cultivated by his family for decades.
Farmland belonging to hundreds of other villagers had also
been cordoned off as had land on which their livestock graze.
They soon found out that it had been sold to an unknown
businessman by the district chief who lives in a nearby village.
"They told us that we were not the owners of the land," said
Shobantaruba, 41, who asked that his surname not be used for
fear of reprisal.
Shobantaruba explained that while his parents were born and
bred in Namtari and farmed there for decades, they did not have
deeds to prove ownership, a requirement under Nigerian law.
Like many other Nigerian farmers who have lost their land,
he felt powerless to do anything but campaigners are now trying
to raise awareness among small scale farmers of their rights.
Agriculture is the largest sector of the Nigerian economy
with studies showing 80 percent of the nation's food is produced
by small-scale farmers, the majority of whom are women, and loss
of land can impact millions of the 175 million population.
Reverend Father Maurice Kwairanga, who works with rural
communities, including Namtari, said over the past five years,
he has seen the same fate befall hundreds of people in at least
five different communities in Adamawa.
"The local people are not educated and so the rich can get
away with it," Kwairanga told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in
an interview in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.
Many district chiefs are told if they sell local land this
will lead to benefits for the local population, including jobs
and development opportunities, he said.
"But the reality is far from that. The lands are fenced off
and are not cultivated, and the locals are not allowed to use
it," said the priest, who wrote a dissertation last year on the
impact of large scale land acquisitions on rural people.
He added that the suspicion is that the land is bought for
speculative purposes, sometimes by former government officials
"fronting for international interests".
"Even in rare cases where the locals are employed as
labourers to work on the land they earn very little, often less
than 500 naira ($1.75) a day, and during the seasons when their
services are not needed, they do not earn any income."
Asked by the Thomson Reuters Foundation to comment on
allegations of arbitrary land sales in Adamawa, the state's
commissioner for land and survey, Ibrahim Mijinyawa, said he
could not comment.
"We cannot comment because we have not received any
complaint from any people that their land was snatched by any
individual or company," he said. "All are rumours."
STANDING UNITED
"It's really happening," said Azubuike Nwokoye, advisor for
the ActionAid Food and Agriculture Program in Nigeria, which is
working with local communities to create awareness of land
rights.
"But if the people are united and know what they should do,
it won't happen," he said.
Nwokoye said in one recent case in Taraba state, in north
east Nigeria, a united response from local communities stopped
the acquisition of 30,000 hectares (74,131 acres) of land by a
Texan company.
The lack of a proper land registration framework is a
serious problem in Nigeria, said Andrea Staeritz, who used to
worked on the West Africa programme at the Heinrich Boll
Foundation, a German-based think tank.
Staeritz, who now works with charity Transparency
International, said when land is not registered officially,
anyone who has money and power can simply take it.
Transparency International said land acquisition has been
used as a vehicle for money laundering in Nigeria and there have
also been cases of foreign investors acquiring land without
consultation with land users.
"But we can't blame the foreign forces (investors) because
they cannot do it without the help of Nigerians," Staeritz said.
Many rural people are uneducated, she added, and simply do
not know their rights and will accept their district chief's
decision as final.
LAND WASTED
In a telephone interview from Namtari with the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, Shobantaruba said the fenced off land
remains idle and snakes have begun to breed in the area. He said
his friend, Danladi, died from a snake bite two months ago.
The farmer said the local pond, on which the Namtari
community depends for water, was fenced off as are the trees
used to pluck thatch to build or repair local houses.
Before his farmland was sold off, Shobantaruba said he was
able to cultivate enough food for his family to eat as well as a
little extra to sell and help fund his children's education.
Now he says he is barely surviving and is forced to buy food
and to source money for his family's upkeep. His eldest child, a
19-year-old girl, has had to drop out of school.
"She has decided to get married this year," he said, adding
many people he knows in the community have migrated to other
territories, occupying land which, yet again, they do not own,
and which they will probably be forced to evacuate sometime.
Now, he too is considering moving.
($1 = 285.0000 naira)
