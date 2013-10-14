* Nigeria trying to recover 185 mln euros from principality
* Abacha stole up to $5 bln and stashed it in European banks
* Finance minister says Liechtenstein stalling to keep cash
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Oct 14 Nigeria accused Liechtenstein of
using legal challenges as a pretext to cling on to 185 million
euros ($250 million) stolen by former military dictator Sani
Abacha who died 14 years ago.
Nigeria has been fighting to recover the money for years,
but companies linked to the Abacha family keep going to court to
prevent the funds being repatriated, Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala said.
A Liechtenstein government spokesman said the country was
making efforts to return the money but a complaint in the
European Court of Human Rights brought by companies affected was
still pending.
"We feel that the Liechtenstein people have been stalling
for 14 years," Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters.
"They are just looking for excuses and I think this is where
international civil society should mount pressure on these
people," she added. "The authorities are holding things back."
Abacha looted between $3 billion and $5 billion of public
money during his five years ruling Africa's top oil producer
from 1993-1998, Transparency International says.
A Liechtenstein court ordered the Abacha money confiscated
in 2012, but companies linked to his family have mounted a
challenge in the European Court of Human Rights and
Liechtenstein fears being liable for the money should they win.
"We're asking: why have they been keeping our money all this
time? Fronting companies for Abacha family are trying to delay
things and Liechtenstein are hiding behind that," Okonjo-Iweala
said. "Somebody's making money off it."
BANKING SECRECY
The Liechtenstein spokesman said one of the reasons the
cases have dragged on for so long is that Nigeria refused the
examination of witnesses in its courts as part of the procedure.
Liechtenstein, like neighbour Switzerland, is seen as an
attractive destination for wealth, partly because banking
secrecy laws can help keep it away from prying eyes.
Nigeria has recovered around $1.3 billion of Abacha's money
so far from various European jurisdictions - more than a third
of it from Switzerland.
"Switzerland has actually been quite good. They returned
$500 million. But there's still money lying in other parts of
Europe," Okonjo-Iweala said.
Other places where Abacha held money include France, Britain
and offshore centres in the British isles like Jersey.
Nigeria has appointed World Bank consultants to oversee the
money and ensure it is properly spent, Okonjo-Iweala said.
The Liechtenstein spokesman said that, despite the court
case, authorities were "looking at the possibility of returning
money ahead of schedule whilst still covering liability risks."
The role of Western banks in aiding African corruption was
highlighted during the trial of James Ibori, ex-governor of
Nigeria's oil-producing Delta state last year.
Ibori and his mistress were convicted in a trial that showed
they had laundered millions of pounds (dollars) through accounts
they held at several British banks.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
