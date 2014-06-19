* Dictator stole as much as $5 bln
* Nigeria has been trying to repatriate money for 16 years
* World Bank will monitor use of funds
(Adds details of plans for money, U.S. asset freeze)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, June 19 Nigeria will recover $228 million
of funds looted by former military dictator Sani Abacha, the
finance ministry said on Thursday, after a 16-year battle to
retrieve the stolen money from Liechtenstein.
For years, Abuja's efforts to get the money back had been
stymied by a lawsuit from companies linked to Abacha's family,
alleging infringement of their rights to a fair trial.
Nigeria's finance minister last year accused Liechtenstein
of using legal challenges as a pretext to keep the money stolen
by Abacha, who died in 1998.
The dictator stole as much as $5 billion of public money
during his five years running Africa's top oil producer from
1993 to 1998, Transparency International says.
"We can confirm that Nigeria will on June 25, 2014, receive
the sum of euro 167 million from the government of the
Principality of Liechtenstein, part of looted funds recovered
from the Abacha family," the ministry said in a statement.
The finance ministry had said it was seeking to repatriate
185 million euros ($252 million) of stolen funds. It was not
immediately clear if it would repatriate 18 million later on.
Nigeria said it had dropped the case against the Abachas as
part of a deal to recover the money and, in turn, the dictator's
family agreed to drop its human rights suit.
Nigeria will invest the money in projects picked by a
committee of ministers and monitored by the World Bank. Some of
it will go into a fund on behalf of future generations.
Liechtenstein, with banking secrecy laws like its neighbour
Switzerland, is seen as an attractive destination for wealth.
Nigeria had recovered about $1.3 billion of Abacha's money
from various European jurisdictions as of last year, with more
than a third of that from Switzerland.
Abacha also held money in countries including France,
Britain and British offshore centres such as Jersey.
The United States in March said it had frozen more than $458
million of funds that Abacha and his conspirators obtained
through corruption and hid in bank accounts around the world.
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)