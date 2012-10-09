(Corrects to say Shell venture declares force majeure on its
Nigeria gas supplies, not on LNG. The story was previously
corrected.)
LONDON Oct 5 Royal Dutch Shell's
Nigerian joint venture Shell Petroleum Development Company of
Nigeria (SPDC) on Friday declared force majeure on its gas
supply after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led
to a fire, the company said in statement.
SPDC supplies natural gas to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas
(NLNG) for exports overseas as well as to domestic power plants.
The stakeholders in Nigeria LNG are state-run energy firm
NNPC with 49 percent, Shell (25.6 percent), Total (15
percent), and Eni (10.4 percent).
SPDC, a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Shell, operates a
joint venture in which the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) holds 55 percent, Shell 30 percent, Elf
Petroleum Nigeria Ltd (EPNL) 10 percent, and Italy's Agip
5 percent.
Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer, and ranked seventh in
the world for LNG exports.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Henning Gloystein and
James Jukwey)