ABUJA Feb 14 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has asked parliament to approve $7.9 billion in loans to fund pipeline projects between 2012-2014 to develop Africa's largest energy industry.

The loans would be provided by the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Exim Bank of China and Indian lines of credit, said a letter signed by Jonathan, which was read in both houses of parliament on Tuesday. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)