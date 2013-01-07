LAGOS/GENEVA Jan 7 Nigerian state oil firm NNPC
has obtained a $1.5 billion syndicated loan to help it pay debts
to international fuel traders, a senior banking source with
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The deal struck at the end of last year is seen as crucial
to easing the burden on big commodity traders, who were facing
the prospect of painful multi-million dollar write-offs, oil
trading sources told Reuters.
The loan, provided by several Nigerian and international
banks and brokered by Standard Chartered, will be
paid back over five and half years. The NNPC has put up 15,000
barrels per day of its oil production as collateral, the source
said.
Standard Chartered and the NNPC declined requests for
official comment.