By Michelle Meineke and Chijioke Ohuocha
LONDON/LAGOS, April 12 (RLPC) - Dangote Group,
Nigeria's biggest listed company, has begun talks to raise a
debut syndicated loan for $3.5 billion to fund fertiliser and
oil refinery projects, two sources with knowledge of the
situation said.
The seven-year loan for Nigeria's biggest cement producer is
split equally between Nigerian and international lenders via
lead banks Guaranty Trust Bank, Standard Bank
and Standard Chartered, the sources said.
No one at Dangote was immediately available to comment.
International lenders are weighing up the risk associated
with a relatively long-term jumbo loan for a debut Nigerian
borrower.
Dangote's position as a leading company in one of Africa's
more economically stable countries is expected to appeal to
deal-hungry emerging market lenders who faced a shortage of such
sizeable loans in 2012.
"If any international banks want to make a new play for
Africa then this is the deal to join," one of the sources said.
Dangote forecasts a 38 percent rise in net profit to 81.5
billion naira for the first quarter compared with a year
earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange in
late December.
The company's full-year results are expected shortly.
