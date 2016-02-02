(Adds context)
CAPE TOWN Feb 2 Nigeria, reeling from the oil
price plunge that has slashed vital revenues, has asked the
African Development Bank for a $1 billion loan to help fund an
increased budget deficit, the AFDB said on Tuesday.
The bank said it was considering the loan to Africa's
largest economy and oil producer, where the drop in crude prices
has hit growth, and that an appraisal mission would visit soon
to work with authorities.
Nigeria is planning to borrow as much as $5 billion to help
fund a deficit due to the slump in global oil prices, which have
also sent its naira currency into a tailspin.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said this week Nigeria had
held exploratory talks with the World Bank and looked at options
to borrow from the AFDB and China Exim Bank.
Earlier this month she said that about $4 billion might come
from international institutions and the remainder from
eurobonds.
Nigeria expects a budget deficit of 3 trillion naira ($15
billion) in 2016, up from an initial 2.2 trillion naira ($11
billion) estimate.
The budget, presented by the president at the end of last
year, is sitting with parliament, which aims to pass it at the
end of this month.
At 6.08 trillion naira ($30.6 billion), it is a more
ambitious budget than under the previous administration and will
see capital expenditure tripled compared to 2015 to about 30
percent of the total.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Julia Payne; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)