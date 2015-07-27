LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON on
Monday asked loan defaulters to immediately square their
accounts or it would publish their names in line with a
directive by the central bank.
The central bank in April directed lenders to give bad
debtors three months to square their accounts, otherwise they
would be named in the media and barred from taking part in
Nigerian currency and government debt markets.
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) warned bad
debtors on Monday that if loans remained unpaid, it will take
steps to recover the debts including by legal means. It advised
debtors not to assume it will forgive their indebtedness.
It also asked bad debtors to present restructuring plans, it
said in a statement.
AMCON was set up in 2010 to absorb non-performing loans in
exchange for government bonds, after the central bank injected
$4 billion to rescue nine lenders from collapse six years ago.
The central bank has since set an upper limit of 5 percent
for non-performing loan ratio for the industry. Before the 2009
bailout non-performing loans ratio stood in double digits.
Top Nigerian commercial lenders including Stanbic IBTC
, Diamond Bank, First Bank and
Skye Bank, have all given notices to bad debtors to
pay up.
The bad bank this year said it had recovered 57 percent of
bad debts, estimated around 1.8 trillion naira from over 12,000
debtors of commercial lenders in Africa's top economy.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
David Evans)