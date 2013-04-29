By Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, April 29
LONDON, April 29 Nigeria's borrowers have led
the way in Africa's syndicated loan market so far this year,
with more than $10 billion of deals signed or in the market.
The appetite has been driven by a growth in confidence among
international lenders as the continent's second-largest economy
makes inroads into resolving transparency and credit risk
concerns.
MTN Nigeria became the latest borrower last week when it
agreed a $3 billion loan to expand its network through Nigeria's
Guaranty Trust Bank and other lenders Citigroup
, Standard Chartered, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, China Development Bank and China
Construction Bank.
Meanwhile, Dangote Group, West Africa's largest
conglomerate, is in talks to raise a debut $3.5 billion loan to
fund fertiliser and oil refinery projects with lead banks
Barclays, Guaranty Trust Bank, Standard Bank and
Standard Chartered.
Combined, the two jumbo loans almost match the $7.96 billion
Nigerian borrowers raised throughout 2012, which is the
country's highest-ever annual loan volume.
"The feeling is that Nigeria will have outstripped South
Africa as the top market by 2015 from a loan market perspective.
You have already seen that this year - you can't ignore
Nigeria," one London-based banker said.
Also this year, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp agreed a
$1.5 billion corporate deal in January, Indorama Eleme took a
$800 million project finance loan in mid-February to fund a $1.2
billion green field fertiliser project, and oil and exploration
company Neconde Energy marked its debut in the market with a
$470 million corporate deal in early April.
Nigerian banks have traditionally been rare borrowers in the
loan market, but Skye Bank became the first since
2008 when it agreed a $150 million debut in May last year, while
Fidelity Bank recently agreed an oversubscribed $100 million
debut deal through co-ordinators Citigroup and HSBC.
The deal's success is expected to buoy appetite from fellow
bank borrowers, with First City Monument Bank expected
to return after a four-year hiatus and Skye Bank already eyeing
the market for a speedy return.
"Nigerian banks have been through their reshuffle and I
think there is a bit more trust and transparency from the banks
than there previously was," a second London-based banker said.
INTERNATIONAL APPETITE
Increasing transparency and the rapid growth of strong
parent companies -- South Africa's MTN Group for MTN
Nigeria's multi-billion deal, for example -- means more
international banks are opening up their books to cash in on
what is considered a huge potential market.
"Nigeria is a big economy and it poses as a very good window
for investors to get started on the continent, which will
benefit the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa," a third London-based
banker said.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts 7 percent growth
in Nigeria over the next two years, in contrast with South
Africa's -- historically a syndicated loan hot spot -- forecast
of 2.8 percent in 2013 and 3.3 percent in 2014.
Nigeria's foreign direct investment is projected to continue
rising, from $5.8 billion in 2011 to $6.8 billion for last year,
once the figures are in, the IMF said. It projects FDI to grow
to $7.3 billion this year, $8.7 billion next year and $9.6
billion in 2015.
Much of the investment requirements are focused on oil and
gas, reflecting Nigeria's status as Africa's top oil producer,
as well as the power and infrastructure sectors.
Dollar financing is being increasingly sought for
infrastructure projects, especially from power companies buying
state assets under a privatisation programme launched this year.
Further debt demands from the country's telecoms companies
is expected, as they look to expand networks to tap into the
West African nation's 162 million population.
That growing demand for funds will be partly met by a vast
increase in available liquidity open to potential Nigerian
borrowers.
"It is not just four international banks in Nigeria any
more, consisting of ABSA, Citigroup, Standard Bank and Standard
Chartered. There are at least 15 strong international banks that
are keen to do deals now," a fourth London-based banker said,
citing French lenders such as Societe Generale and
Natixis.
Japanese banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Mizuho and SMBC are also beginning to show an
interest in Nigeria's loan market, while South Africa's Investec
Bank, Nedbank and Rand Merchant Bank are
increasingly active.
STEP BY STEP
Despite the increasing desire to undertake deals in Nigeria,
international lenders, particularly those with little or no
historical presence in the country, have to adhere to strict
credit and country risk criteria, as well as higher pricing.
Interest margins are expected to hover around 400 bps, in
line with the 375 bps margin on NNPC's $1.5 billion deal in
January.
Pricing will vary depending on the borrower, but nearly all
deals are expected to be above Nigeria's five-year credit
default swaps, which were quoted at 271.81 bps on April 29,
according to Thomson Reuters CreditViews.
The seven-year maturity secured by MTN Nigeria on its
multi-billion deal and now being targeted by Dangote Group is
deemed possible because of both borrowers' national and
continental prominence - although other borrowers with weaker
credentials cannot guarantee to get the same treatment, unless
pricing fully compensates the risk for lenders, bankers said.
"Borrowers start getting into a finite space for tenors of
five years or more, even for a strong credit. One thing that may
get the deal get through is the Africa growth story," the first
banker said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)