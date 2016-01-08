LAGOS Jan 8 South African telecoms group MTN
has bought Nigerian internet provider Visafone to
improve its broadband services in its biggest market, it said on
Friday, as the company awaits a ruling on a $3.9 billion
Nigerian fine.
MTN Nigeria executive Amina Oyagbola said the acquisition,
already completed, would enable Africa's biggest mobile phone
group to roll out new services in the continent's most populous
nation, which is the company's largest market by sales.
Terms of the acquisition were not outlined in the statement
and MTN declined a request for details of the deal. Visafone was
not immediately available for comment.
MTN's expansion in Nigeria comes three months after
Nigeria's telecom regulator fined it $5.2 billion - more than
the past two years of the company's profits - for failing to
disconnect unregistered lines, before reducing the penalty by 25
percent last month after pleas for leniency.
The communications minister has said Nigeria does not want
MTN "to die" from the fine.
The operator refused to pay the reduced fine, saying in
December that it would challenge the penalty in a Lagos court,
and is awaiting the ruling.
"The acquisition of Visafone highlights MTN's commitment to
Nigeria," Oyagbola said in an emailed statement.
"The acquisition ... is also reflective of our concerted
efforts to deepen the growth and rollout of broadband services
across the country," the statement said.
Visafone had 2.2 million subscribers at the end of 2014,
according to the telecoms regulator. MTN has around 60 million
subscribers in Nigeria.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Adrian Croft)