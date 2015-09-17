LAGOS, Sept 17 Nigeria's interbank money market
halted trading for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid a
continued decline in liquidity in the banking system after new
government directives triggered huge cash outflows.
"We only have indicative quotes of about 20-30 percent in
the market for overnight lending, but no bank was willing to do
any deal even at that rate yet," one dealer said.
Dealers said system liquidity has continued to drop as more
banks move money to the central bank to comply with a directive
to transfer government revenues to a single account, while banks
also had to provide funding for advance payment for their forex
purchases.
Cash balances held with the central bank by commercial
lenders stood at 173 billion naira credit on Thursday, down from
about down from 366 billion naira on Wednesday. The balance
stood at 486 billion naira on Tuesday.
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all revenues be
paid into the "Treasury Single Account" (TSA) from Tuesday, as
part of a drive to fight corruption and aid transparency.
The policy caused panic among commercial lenders at the
expiry of the deadline on Tuesday, with trading halted on the
interbank money market on fear the move could cripple their
operations.
Traders said rate moderated from the initial 100-200 percent
indicative rate quoted on Tuesday to 15-20 percent because some
banks resorted to borrowing fund at the central bank discount
window at 15 percent, using their treasury bill holdings as
collateral.
"The indicative rates have been kept at a level below 20
percent since yesterday (Wednesday) because of the opening up of
the central bank discount window at 15 percent for those who
have treasury bills backing to borrow," another trader said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)