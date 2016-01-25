LAGOS Jan 25 Nigeria's naira traded flat on
Monday while stocks gained for the fourth day as domestic
investors snapped up banking and oil shares in anticipation of
the central bank's decision on rates and any word on forex
controls on Tuesday, traders said.
The stock index, which has the second-biggest weighting on
the MSCI frontier market index after Kuwait, rose 0.58 percent
to 23,965 points. The index has lost 16.8 percent in 15 days of
trading this year.
Investors are closely watching Tuesday's central bank
meeting to see whether authorities will ease forex controls and
allow the currency to depreciate, traders said. The bank has
been battling to defend the currency hard hit by the fall in oil
prices which has prompted investors to flee.
The naira has weakened to cross a threshold of 300 to the
dollar on the parallel market, the same level as Friday, while
it closed around the peg rate of 197 to the dollar the official
interbank window.
Stock exchange CEO Oscar Onyema told Reuters this month that
foreign investors were on the sidelines waiting for exchange
rate stability before returning to the market.
He expected 2016 to be challenging for the market as oil
prices plunged and the domestic economy faltered.
Among the top gainers were Guinness with a
10.24 percent gain, followed by Zenith Bank 7.79
percent, Guaranty Trust Bank up 6.05 percent and
Flour Mills of Nigeria up 6.02 percent.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)