LAGOS Feb 17 Nigerian stocks fell almost two
percent on Wednesday, hit by a major decline in cement
companies' shares, including Dangote Cement, which
accounts for the third of local bourse capitalisation.
The local bourse index dropped 1.81 percent to
24,070 points at 1221 GMT as investors took profits from
previous gains on the stocks.
"Due to the rapid decline of the naira's value, some
offshore investors are booking profit and selling down their
holdings," one stock broker said.
Shares in Dangote Cement fell 4.11 percent, Ashaka cement
was down 4 percent while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria
dropped 8.89 percent to drag the index down.
Currency and stock markets have been hit hard by the
persistent fall in crude oil, Nigeria's main export, triggering
a fall in government revenues and the exit of foreign investors
from the local bourse.
Nigerian currency was trading within a range of 352 and 360
a dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday, down to a new
record low from a range 347 to 352 on Tuesday due to persistent
dollar shortages amid control by the central bank.
The stock index, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, has declined by
around 14.41 percent since January because of concerns over the
naira's depreciation and the unwillingness of the West African
country to adjust its exchange rate.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tom Heneghan)