ABUJA, July 3 Nigeria's central bank believes the 22 percent depreciation in the naira after it scrapped the official foreign exchange window "is optimal at this time", given the risks to inflation from a weaker currency.

The bank (CBN) said in a statement on Friday that its job was to ensure policy stability, that it does not panic and would not take desperate measures because the naira has fallen on the parallel market from the pegged interbank rate.

"The CBN believes that the 48 percent decline in oil prices may not be transitory and made bold policy changes including closure of the subsidised official FX window, which resulted in a 22 percent depreciation in the currency, the naira," central bank spokesman Ibrahim Muazu said in a statement.

"Because the Nigerian economy is heavily dependent on imports and the exchange rate pass-through to inflation is high, we believe that this adjustment is optimal at this time," he said.

The central bank scrapped its bi-weekly currency auction in February and pegged the naira near to where it was trading on the interbank market at the time, resulting in a de facto devaluation and curbing speculation.

Since then, the naira has fallen on the parallel market. It hit a record low of 230 to the dollar on Wednesday while the bank rate was 196.95. Investors questioned how long the bank can hold the peg given the parallel market weakness.

"The CBN does not panic and will not take desperate measures to satisfy few misguided interests in the market," Muazu said.

"Like other oil-exporting countries, Nigeria is grappling with its share of the aftermath of the oil price decline. Despite this, our economic fundamentals remain strong," he said.

"As we transition into a new administration in Nigeria, we must continue to ensure policy stability at all times." (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; editing by David Clarke)