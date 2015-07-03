ABUJA, July 3 Nigeria's central bank believes
the 22 percent depreciation in the naira after it scrapped the
official foreign exchange window "is optimal at this time",
given the risks to inflation from a weaker currency.
The bank said in a statement on Friday that its job was to
ensure policy stability, that it does not panic and would not
take desperate measures because the naira has fallen on the
parallel market from the central interbank rate.
