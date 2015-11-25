LAGOS Nov 25 Yields on Nigeria's bonds fell below 10 percent as markets opened on Wednesday, traders said, a day after a surprise central bank interest rate cut.

Bond yields had traded above 11 percent across maturities on Tuesday, with the benchmark 20-year bond trading at 12.30 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)