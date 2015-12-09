UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
LAGOS Dec 9 Nigeria's naira fell 2 percent to a low of 251 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Wednesday as the central bank reduced dollar supplies to bureaux de change operators due to incomplete documentation, traders said.
The bank sold $30.5 million to 1,017 bureaux de change agents, excluding around 1,801 others from its weekly sale. Wednesday's sale was lower from the $84.5 million it offered two weeks ago.
On the official interbank market, the naira traded at 199.47 at 1139 GMT, close to a rate at which it has been pegged since February. Nigeria's dollar reserves shed 1.1 percent in a week to $29.59 billion as of Dec. 7, central bank data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
WASHINGTON, May 9 A 20 percent import tax, backed by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives, is unlikely to win enough support from the Senate Finance Committee to be part of any Senate tax reform bill, the panel's Republican chairman said on Tuesday.