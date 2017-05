LAGOS Feb 10 The Nigerian naira hit a new record low of 200.02 to the dollar on Tuesday despite a central bank intervention to try to halt its slide.

The unit fell 1.4 percent from its opening value of 197.30 naira to the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars but it was not sufficient to support the naira, dealers said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)