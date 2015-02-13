LAGOS Feb 13 Nigeria's central bank banned
banks on Friday from reselling dollars bought at its currency
auctions to other banks, dealers said, a move aimed at curbing
speculation.
Central bank officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The central bank had asked commercial
lenders to submit their customers' dollar demand in a special
forex sale on Friday, which delayed trading for over an hour.
Two sales were conducted at 198.50 naira to the dollar
totalling $40.8 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and John
Stonestreet)