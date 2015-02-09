BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
LAGOS Feb 9 Bond yields rose more than 100 basis points across maturities on Monday while stocks sank, after Nigeria delayed its presidential election, increasing uncertainty in Africa's biggest economy, dealers said.
The electoral commission's decision late of Saturday to postpone the Feb. 14 vote until March 28 added to political uncertainty which, along with a slump in oil prices, spooked bond and equity investors, who sold off their holdings.
It also put intense pressure on the naira, which hit a record low on Monday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is hoping this year to sell bonds backed by mortgages without government guarantees for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the bank's consumer lending division said on Thursday.