(adds missed word "not" in third paragraph)
* Bond regulator widens bid-ask spread
* JP Morgan ejects Nigeria from bond index
* Central bank cuts time limit for FX purchases
* Bond yields ease, stocks continue to fall
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, Sept 10 Nigeria's bond market regulator
imposed a new spread limit on Thursday, to mitigate the fallout
after the country's expulsion from a major JP Morgan bond index.
On Tuesday, JP Morgan said it would remove the bond
listings of Africa's biggest economy by the end of October,
citing a lack of liquidity and currency restrictions.
The decision is a blow for President Muhammadu Buhari, who
has promised to diversify an oil-dependent economy hit by a
slump in global crude prices. He faces criticism for not
appointing a cabinet since his inauguration on May 29.
With no government in place, equity and bond investors have
been wondering the direction of about policy after the central
bank imposed tough currency controls to halt the naira's slide.
Traders said the FMDQ, a regulator comprising Nigeria's main
commercial banks and the central bank, widened the bid-ask
spreads on bond trading to 1 naira from 0.30 naira to contain
volatility, helping to moderate a debt market sell-off.
"Without it, the market would have frozen and there would
have been no offer for quotes. We've done the best thing in
terms of risk management," Bola Onadele, FMDQ's managing
director, told Reuters.
The yield on Nigeria's benchmark 2024 bond eased
to 16.63 percent on Thursday from the previous day's close of
16.68 percent. It had spiked to 17 percent on Wednesday after JP
Morgan's announcement.
Stock market investors joined the sell-off, worrying that
Nigeria might also be evicted from the MSCI frontier index and
dollar shortages would make it hard to exit the market.
"Sooner or later, equity investors will wonder whether this
could also lead to action by MSCI," Renaissance Capital said in
a note.
Nigerian stocks were among the worst performers on the MSCI
frontier market index for a second day.
FBN Holdings fell the most, dropping 4.98 percent.
Access Bank fell 4.9 percent, Union Bank of Nigeria
4.24 percent and United Bank for Africa 4.11
percent.
CENTRAL BANK TIGHTENS DOLLAR FLOWS
In another attempt to reduce naira speculation, the central
bank reduced the time limit for funding currency purchases to 24
hours from 48 hours to stem the surge in demand for dollars,
dealers said.
Ayodeji Ebo, head of research at Afrinvest, said that
investors were increasingly concerned over whether the $31.5
billion in foreign reserves was enough to allow the bank to meet
rising dollar demand.
"The central bank's ability to defend the naira may be
hampered, hence a devaluation may be inevitable. Foreign
investors exposed to Nigerian equities will prefer to exit
positions ahead of any official devaluation," Ebo of Afrinvest
said.
The stock market, which has the second-biggest
weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, was
down 1.87 percent in early trade but recovered to a slight gain
of 0.06 percent by the close.
Analysts estimate foreign holdings of Nigerian bonds at less
than $2.75 billion compared with about $8 billion in September
last year, said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard
Chartered Bank in London. Traders said domestic pension funds
were picking up the slack as foreign buyers exit.
(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Chijioke
Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Larry King)