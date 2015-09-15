LAGOS, Sept 15 Nigerian banks made no bids on the interbank money market on Tuesday as they awaited instructions on how to comply with a directive to transfer government revenues into a single account with the central bank, dealers said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all revenues be paid into the "Treasury Single Account" from Tuesday, part of a drive to fight graft.

"No trading is currently going on because no bank was willing to put out quotes until there is a clearer direction with the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA)," one dealer said.

"The market is right now frozen, as no trading going on," another trader said.

