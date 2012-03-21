* 3-yr bonds yields fall on inflation slowdown, rate hold
* Dealers expect yields to decline further
* Equity markets, naira trade flat
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 21 Yields on Nigeria's most liquid
3-year government bond fell on Wednesday, after a surprise
decline in inflation and a move by the central bank to hold
rates steady for a third time in a row.
Financial markets were already shut on Tuesday when the
central bank rate decision was announced, but on Wednesday the
3-year note, which had almost two years to maturity,
traded at 15.1 percent, from Tuesday's close of 15.4 percent.
The 5-year bond, which had three years to
maturity, traded flat at 15.4 percent.
Three-year bond yields had already fallen to 15.45 percent
on Monday, from 15.75 percent, after the statistics bureau
announced a surprise slowdown in inflation to 11.9 percent
year-on-year in February from 12.6 percent in January.
The central bank kept its base rate on hold at 12 percent,
as analysts had expected, saying that while it was concerned
about core inflation in Africa's second-biggest economy, the
government had tightened fiscal policy.
"Fixed income instruments across the yield curve rallied
earlier this week in the aftermath of the February CPI figure
release, but also in anticipation of the neutral-to-more-dovish
MPC direction," Samir Gadio, emerging market strategist at
Standard Bank, wrote in a note to investors.
The main all-share index traded flat on
Wednesday, while the local naira currency was stable at
157.50 naira to the dollar after the neutral rate decision.
Demand for bonds was on the increase, dealers said, because
investors were taking the position that inflation could moderate
further and government revenues disbursed last week would
provide liquidity support to markets.
"I expect yields to decline further," one dealer told
Reuters, adding that the impact of revenue distribution to the
three tiers of government had yet to take effect.
A portion of increased liquidity from the distribution of
oil revenues usually ends up getting soaked up by the bond
markets.
Nigeria distributed 620.7 billion naira ($3.94 billion) from
oil receipts to its three tiers of government on Monday,
providing much needed cash inflows to the banking
system.
Africa's top oil producer plans to auction 50 billion naira
($317.16 million) in government bonds maturing in
2019 and 2022 on March 28, its third monthly debt auction this
year.
($1 = 157.65 naira)
