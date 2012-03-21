* 3-yr bonds yields fall on inflation slowdown, rate hold

* Dealers expect yields to decline further

* Equity markets, naira trade flat

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, March 21 Yields on Nigeria's most liquid 3-year government bond fell on Wednesday, after a surprise decline in inflation and a move by the central bank to hold rates steady for a third time in a row.

Financial markets were already shut on Tuesday when the central bank rate decision was announced, but on Wednesday the 3-year note, which had almost two years to maturity, traded at 15.1 percent, from Tuesday's close of 15.4 percent.

The 5-year bond, which had three years to maturity, traded flat at 15.4 percent.

Three-year bond yields had already fallen to 15.45 percent on Monday, from 15.75 percent, after the statistics bureau announced a surprise slowdown in inflation to 11.9 percent year-on-year in February from 12.6 percent in January.

The central bank kept its base rate on hold at 12 percent, as analysts had expected, saying that while it was concerned about core inflation in Africa's second-biggest economy, the government had tightened fiscal policy.

"Fixed income instruments across the yield curve rallied earlier this week in the aftermath of the February CPI figure release, but also in anticipation of the neutral-to-more-dovish MPC direction," Samir Gadio, emerging market strategist at Standard Bank, wrote in a note to investors.

The main all-share index traded flat on Wednesday, while the local naira currency was stable at 157.50 naira to the dollar after the neutral rate decision.

Demand for bonds was on the increase, dealers said, because investors were taking the position that inflation could moderate further and government revenues disbursed last week would provide liquidity support to markets.

"I expect yields to decline further," one dealer told Reuters, adding that the impact of revenue distribution to the three tiers of government had yet to take effect.

A portion of increased liquidity from the distribution of oil revenues usually ends up getting soaked up by the bond markets.

Nigeria distributed 620.7 billion naira ($3.94 billion) from oil receipts to its three tiers of government on Monday, providing much needed cash inflows to the banking system.

Africa's top oil producer plans to auction 50 billion naira ($317.16 million) in government bonds maturing in 2019 and 2022 on March 28, its third monthly debt auction this year. ($1 = 157.65 naira) (Editing by Tim Cocks and Stephen Nisbet)