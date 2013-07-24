Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria naira firmed sharply against the U.S. dollar and government bond yields rose on Wednesday after the central bank tightened liquidity in the banking system the previous day, dealers said.
Nigeria's central bank on Tuesday hiked the cash reserve requirement for public sector deposits by a surprise 50 percent to tighten liquidity and support a naira currency which had fallen two percent since May.
The naira is trading at 160 at 1020 GMT as against 161.90 naira close on Tuesday. Yields on government bonds rose more than 0.3 percentage points across the board. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: