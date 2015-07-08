* Stocks fall 6.6 pct so far this year
* FX curbs, naira weakness unnerves markets
* Investors buying dollars against naira weakness
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, July 8 Nigerian stocks fell to a
three-month low and the naira hit a new record low on the
parallel market on Wednesday, as investors who were worried
about a shortage of dollars on the currency market sold shares,
traders said.
Nigeria's stock market, which has the second-biggest
weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index,
dropped for the sixth consecutive day as investors pulled out of
equities to short-dated Treasury bills in search of yield.
Investors had hoped for a sustained rally after smooth
elections in March. But markets have taken a hit from worries
over the continued slide in the naira and the impact of
persistently low oil prices on government finances.
"We believe the uncertainties within the forex market may
have triggered further sell-offs by foreign portfolio
investors," said Ayodeji Ebo, head of research at Afrinvest.
"The persistent pressure and increased (dollar) demand
suggest a devaluation of the naira is imminent," he added.
The central bank, worried about rising inflation, has said
it is in no mood to devalue the naira again, after it tightened
access to hard currency for the import of a wide range of
goods.
Since the central bank measures, the naira has
weakened steadily on the parallel market, hitting a new record
low of 233.50 to the dollar on Wednesday.
On the interbank market, it traded near the central bank's
pegged rate of 196.95 naira. Investors questioned how long the
bank's rate could hold there, when the currency was trading
further and further away on the parallel market.
DOLLAR SHORTAGE
People were buying dollars to protect themselves against
further naira weakness, said Aminu Gwadabe, president of
Nigeria's Bureau de Change association.
Analysts say naira weakness would hurt consumer good firms
who rely on imports of raw materials. Ebo said investors had
priced in lower profits as a result.
The all-share index shed 1.19 percent on Wednesday, 10.4
percent lower than its 2015 peak, which it hit on April 2 after
Muhammadu Buhari won a closely fought presidential election.
But Sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest stock market has
drifted lower since as investors wait for policy direction on
issues such as the naira and petroleum investment.
The index of Nigeria's top five oil stocks
declined 2.65 percent on Wednesday, weighing on the all-share
index. The top two decliners were Oando
and UBA, each down more than 5.5 percent.
The most liquid 5-year bond yield rose to 15.01
percent on Wednesday, up from 14.20 percent two weeks ago, when
the central bank introduced new rules and close to its
pre-election quote of 15.5 percent in March.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)