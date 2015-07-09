(Adds central bank comment, interbank FX rate)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 9 Nigeria's central bank said on
Thursday it would not be focusing on the thinly-traded parallel
market when determining the exchange rate, despite the naira
hitting record lows on the unofficial market since last week.
The naira fell to a low of 235 to the dollar on the parallel
market on Thursday, 1.50 naira down on the day, as dollar
shortages persisted, one trader said.
"There is need to deemphasize the parallel market. How can
less that one percent be determinant of the rate? Most of those
going that way are those that don't want to be documented,"
central bank spokesman Ibrahim Muazu said.
The central bank, worried about rising inflation, has said
it is in no mood to devalue the naira again, after it tightened
access to hard currency for the import of a wide range of goods.
Since the measures, the naira has weakened steadily on the
black market.
Analysts say the measures risked diverting dollar demand to
the black market, worsening investor perceptions about policy in
Africa's biggest economy and delaying a decision to devalue the
naira to fully reflect weak prices for Nigeria's oil exports.
Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria's Bureau de Change
association told Reuters that people were buying dollars on the
parallel market to protect themselves against further naira
weakness.
On the interbank market, the naira traded at 199.45 at 1210
GMT on Thursday, near central bank's pegged rate of 196.95.
Investors questioned how long the bank's rate could hold there,
when the currency was trading further and further away on the
parallel market.
Muazu said the official interbank market had the capacity to
handle legitimate dollar transactions but that people preferred
to use the unofficial parallel market for undocumented
transactions.
The central bank has spent around $5 billion since January
defending the naira, hit by last year's plunge in oil prices.
On Wednesday, the central bank said its foreign exchange
reserves had started to recover gradually with its management of
dollar demand and government's effort to plug all
leakages.
Spot reserves stood at $31.89 billion on July 7,
the spokesman said, however central bank's moving average data
showed reserves at $29.63 billion on July 7.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby
Chopra)