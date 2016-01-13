(Adds details, comments from analyst and traders)
LAGOS Jan 13 Nigerian stocks fell 3.6 percent
to near a three-and-half-year low on Wednesday after the local
currency hit a new trough of 300 per dollar on the black market,
weighed down by sliding oil prices and the central bank decision
to curb dollar supply.
Currency and stock markets have been hard hit by the
persistent fall in crude, Nigeria's main export, triggering a
fall in government revenues and exit of foreign investors from
the local bourse.
Brent crude, which gives Nigeria around 95 percent of its
foreign earnings, fell to $30 a barrel for the first time in
twelve years on Tuesday.
"With pressure on foreign reserves and oil prices at $30 per
barrel, devaluation is now unavoidable. The issue will be the
quantum and methodology," said Samir Gadio, head of Africa
strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.
The central bank on Monday stopped the sale of dollars to
retail foreign exchange operators saying they were using up the
country's foreign reserves for illegal transactions and selling
the dollar above the bank's official rate of 197 naira.
On Wednesday, bureaux de change traders were quoting to sell
dollars at a record low of between 290 to 300 naira citing thin
liquidity. The unofficial market accounts for less than 5
percent of total dollar trades in Nigeria.
The stock index, which has the second-biggest
weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, fell
to 25,206 points, dropping to levels last reached in September
2012. The index is down 9.1 percent in its eight days of trading
this year, after shedding 17.4 percent last year.
"The market is facing acute dollar shortages, even many
people who want to buy at 300 naira cannot find the dollar,"
said Aminu Gwadabe, the head of Nigeria's bureaux de change
association.
