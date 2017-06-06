By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the
first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book
profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a
23-month high.
The index dropped 1.16 percent to 32,200 points
as Dangote Cement and First Bank shed some of their gains made
in the last week. The market rally began on May 22.
Shares in Dangote Cement, which account for a
third of the market's capitalisation, fell 5 percent to 199.50
naira ($0.6551), while First Bank dropped by 0.28
percent to 7.05 naira on Tuesday.
The banking index, which has outperformed the
overall market in the last week, fell by 0.27 percent.
Other decliners included gasoline retailing firms Conoil
and Mobil, which were down by 4.06
percent and 9.75 percent respectively, while household product
maker Unilever fell 4.53 percent.
Traders said the market pullback had been expected because
there were some short-term investors who wanted to take profits
made over the last few days.
Nigeria's naira traded flat at 372 to the dollar on the
black market and closed at 305.55 per dollar on the official
interbank market. It was quoted at 378 a dollar at the investor
window on Tuesday.
($1 = 304.55 naira)
