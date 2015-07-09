US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LAGOS, July 9 Nigeria's naira was quoted at a new record low of 235 to the dollar on the black market on Thursday, 1.50 naira down on the day, as dollar shortages persisted, one trader said.
Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria's Bureau de Change association told Reuters that people were holding dollars to protect themselves against further naira weakness.
The naira ended at 196.95 on the official interbank market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Apple and Facebook may expand their already outsized share of U.S. technology revenue when they report their earnings this week, as investors look for evidence to justify this year's U.S. stock market rally.