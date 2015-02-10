* Postponement of election, falling oil prices hurt naira
* Rise in overnight rates to impact growth - analyst
* Central bank says committed to "orderly" market
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Feb 10 Nigeria's overnight interbank
lending rate soared to a record high of 100 percent on Tuesday,
signalling a sharp tightening of naira supply as the currency
hit 200 to the dollar for the first time.
The weekend decision to postpone presidential elections by
six weeks, combined with plummeting oil prices, have damaged
investor sentiment towards Nigeria, driving the naira to a
succession of lows despite central bank efforts to prop it up.
The central bank said on Tuesday the foreign exchange market
was understandably nervous after the decision to postpone
elections originally set for Feb. 14, but said it was nothing to
worry about. The bank is committed to sustaining a "stable and
orderly" market, it added.
The naira fell sharply on Tuesday to a fresh low of
200 to the dollar, despite a central bank intervention. It later
firmed but ended at a record closing low of 199.90. The naira
had closed at 196.50 on Monday.
"Capital flight has picked up, reflecting investor
uncertainty. The rise in (overnight) rates will increase
day-to-day funding of private sector operations in the run-up to
the elections. Both will result in slower growth in Q1," said
Angus Downie, head of economic research at Ecobank.
Citing security concerns, Nigeria's electoral commission
postponed the presidential election until March 28, unnerving
foreign governments and investors.
The election pits incumbent Goodluck Jonathan against former
military ruler Muhammadu Buhari, in what is likely to be the
most hotly contested poll since the end of army rule in
1999.
Naira liquidity dropped on Tuesday after dealers paid for
forex and bonds purchased the previous day, when the interbank
rate was 60 percent.
The central bank soaked up liquidity through a 30 billion
naira open market operation and sold $199.9 million at its
twice-weekly forex auction at 168 naira on Monday.
Dealers said the cash to fund these purchases was withdrawn
from the banking system on Tuesday.
The central bank has been intervening directly with dollar
sales to lenders to support the local currency but not enough to
quench demand, which it has attributed to speculation.
