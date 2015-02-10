(Adds quotes, background)
* Naira hit by election postponement, tumbling oil prices
* Central bank says committed to "orderly" market
* Rise in overnight rates to impact growth - analyst
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Feb 10 Nigeria's overnight lending rates
soared to a record high of 100 percent on Tuesday, signalling a
sharp tightening of naira supply as the currency fell to 200 to
the dollar for the first time.
A weekend decision to postpone presidential elections by six
weeks, combined with plummeting oil prices, has damaged investor
sentiment towards Nigeria, driving the naira to a succession of
lows despite central bank efforts to prop it up.
The central bank said on Tuesday the foreign exchange market
was understandably nervous after the decision to postpone
elections but said it was nothing to worry about. The bank is
committed to sustaining a "stable and orderly" market, it
added.
The naira fell sharply to a fresh low of 200 to the
dollar, shrugging off central bank intervention and ending at a
record closing low of 199.90. It closed at 196.50 on Monday.
"The direction of travel has been pretty clear for the past
few months and probably will continue to be. And that will call
for a stronger response from the authorities," said Stuart
Culverhouse, Global Head of Research at brokerage Exotix.
The naira has been officially pegged at 160-176 to the
dollar after an 8 percent devaluation in November but it has
rarely traded within that range, and most analysts reckon
authorities will have to devalue the currency again.
Non-deliverable forwards -- contracts used to bet on future
exchange rate moves -- price the naira as much as 30 percent
weaker in a year's time.
The central bank was widely expected to move after the
presidential election, but the decision to postpone it from Feb.
14 till March 28 due to security concerns has rattled investors.
The rising cost of capital is likely to take a heavy toll on
the economy.
Naira liquidity on interbank markets dropped sharply on
Tuesday after dealers paid for forex and bonds purchased earlier
in the week, when the lending rate was 60 percent.
"Capital flight has picked up, reflecting investor
uncertainty. The rise in (overnight) rates will increase
day-to-day funding of private sector operations in the run-up to
the elections. Both will result in slower growth in the first
quarter (of 2015)," said Angus Downie, head of economic research
at Ecobank.
The central bank soaked up liquidity through a 30 billion
naira open market operation and sold $199.9 million at its
twice-weekly forex auction at 168 naira per dollar on Monday.
Dealers said the cash to fund these purchases was withdrawn
from the banking system on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Gareth Jones)