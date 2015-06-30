DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
This Diary is filed daily.
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $29.02 billion by June 26, down 2.1 percent from a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.
The reserves stood at $29.64 billion as at May 26.
Foreign exchange reserves in Africa's biggest economy have declined 22.1 percent year-on-year from $37.26 billion. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.