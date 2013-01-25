ABUJA Jan 25 Former Niger Delta militant Edmund
Ebiware was jailed for life on Friday after being found guilty
of helping to plan two car bombs in Nigeria's capital Abuja in
2010.
The verdict comes four days after the suspected mastermind
of the deadly attacks, Henry Okah, was found guilty in a South
African court of conspiracy to commit terrorism and detonating
explosives.
Ebiware was convicted of treason and terrorism after being
accused of communicating with Okoh before the explosions that
killed at least 10 people during Independence Day celebrations.
"It is my judgment that the prosecution ... has proved the
case beyond reasonable doubt. The accused is hereby found guilty
as charged," Justice Gabriel Kolawole told an Abuja court.
Ebiware will be entitled to parole after 32 years, subject
to good conduct.
Okah denies he ever led the Movement for the Emancipation of
the Niger Delta (MEND). He moved to South Africa after Nigeria
issued an amnesty for MEND members in 2009, lifting charges of
gun-running and treason against him.
MEND's attacks on oilfields and pipelines across the swampy
region that is home to Africa's biggest oil and gas industry
cost Nigeria $1 billion a month in lost revenues at its peak,
according to the central bank.
