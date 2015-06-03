ABUJA, June 3 More than 8,000 people have died
while being held prisoner by Nigeria's armed forces in the
campaign against Islamist group Boko Haram, many of them
deliberately killed, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
In a 133-page report, the group said more than 1,200 people
had been extrajudicially executed since March 2011 and over
7,000 had died in a military detention due to starvation,
overcrowding, torture and denial of medical assistance.
A spokesman for Nigeria's armed forces was not available for
comment. A presidential spokesman who spoke to Reuters by phone
had no immediate response to the report.
Boko Haram has carried out a six-year insurgency during
which it has tried to establish an Islamic caliphate in the
northeast of Africa's biggest economy and top oil exporter,
killing thousands and leaving 1.5 million people displaced.
Muhammadu Buhari, the new president, has vowed to defeat
Boko Haram, calling the group "mindless" and "godless", and was
holding talks on Wednesday with his counterparts in Niger and
Chad on how best to tackle the insurgency.
The militants controlled a swathe of territory around the
size of Belgium at the start of the year but have lost most of
it in recent months due to the combined efforts of troops from
Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
Amnesty International said many of the people executed by
the armed forces had been shot dead inside detention facilities,
despite presenting no danger, in violation of international
humanitarian laws.
In his inauguration speech last week, Buhari said
allegations of human rights abuses, which have dogged the armed
forces in the last few years, would be addressed.
"We shall improve operational and legal mechanisms so that
disciplinary steps are taken against proven human rights
violations by the armed forces," he said.
Amnesty said Nigerian troops had rounded up thousands of men
and boys, some as young as nine, in Boko Haram strongholds. Many
of those held were executed or died in custody if their families
were unable to pay a bribe.
Lack of food caused many to starve, and severe overcrowding
led to the spread of diseases.
"These acts, committed in the context of a non-international
armed conflict, constitute war crimes," said Amnesty, adding
that senior military commanders should be investigated for
possible crimes against humanity.
"Evidence shows that senior military leaders knew, or should
have known, about the nature and scale of the crimes being
committed," it said.
Amnesty said its report was based on about 400 interviews
with sources including victims, eyewitnesses and members of the
armed forces, as well as videos and photographs.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Andrew Roche)