ABUJA Jan 16 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday replaced the chiefs of defence, army, navy and air force, a presidency statement said, without giving a reason.

Nigeria is struggling to end a four-and-a-half-year-long Islamist insurgency, which has killed thousands of people.

Jonathan is facing a political crisis within his ruling party and mass defections to an increasingly powerful opposition. (Reporting by Joe Brock and Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)