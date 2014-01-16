* Military struggling to stem Islamist insurgency in north
* President facing political crisis, mass defections
* Nigeria to hold hotly contested elections next year
* Jonathan critics fear he will break presidency rotation
* Financial markets remain calm
By Joe Brock and Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Jan 16 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan replaced his entire military leadership on Thursday
after serious setbacks in the struggle against an Islamist
insurgency, and he lost a close political ally who quit as
crisis grips the ruling party.
The presidency announced the removal of the chiefs of
defence, army, navy and air force and named their successors
without explanation.
However, a presidency source said Jonathan wanted to score
some visible successes against the Boko Haram sect, which is
trying to create an Islamic state in northern Nigeria, before
what are expected to be closely contested elections next year.
As Jonathan asserted his military authority, top political
ally Bamanga Tukur resigned as chairman of his People's
Democratic Party (PDP), which is in crisis largely over the
president's assumed intention to run for another term in 2015.
Armed forces chiefs appear to have lost their jobs over
attempts to subdue the militants which are going badly.
On Dec. 2 Boko Haram gunmen stormed the air force base and
military barracks around the airport of the northeastern city of
Maiduguri. The group was also suspected of being behind a car
bomb in the city this week which killed 29 people and wounded
dozens more.
"I think this is performance-related," a security expert in
Nigeria said. "The security teams haven't had a glowing record
recently. The air force base attack was shocking."
Boko Haram has waged a four-year insurgency which has killed
thousands in the religiously mixed country of 170 million, and
has become the biggest security threat in Africa's top oil
exporter and second largest economy.
Jonathan is also under heavy pressure politically. In
December, his former mentor and two-time Nigerian president
Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a scathing letter telling him not to run
again and copying it to two other ex-military leaders, Ibrahim
Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.
Jonathan, a Christian, has not said he will run, but his
supporters note that he has a constitutional right to. That has
upset northerners in the PDP, who think he may violate an
unwritten rule that power should rotate each two terms between
the largely Christian south and mostly Muslim north.
The PDP has suffered defections to an increasingly powerful
opposition. Announcing Tukur's resignation to a party committee
on Thursday, Jonathan suggested he had agreed to step aside to
calm some party divisions. Tukur's removal had been a main
demand of Jonathan's opponents within the PDP and may help to
placate some.
Jonathan ordered a state of emergency and an intensified
military surge last May in the northeast, where most Boko Haram
attacks take place. He was forced to extend emergency rule in
November as troops struggled to contain the insurgents.
"FRESH IDEAS"
Reshuffles in state institutions have been expected by
analysts before the elections in a country where political
patronage plays a major role.
"I suspect it's just to assert himself as commander in
chief. He's facing a lot of tension at the moment. It's to
remind people that 'I'm the boss'," said Lagos-based blogger and
political commentator Tolu Ogunlesi.
Nigeria has been ruled by the military for long periods
since independence in 1960 but Ogunlesi dismissed any suggestion
that democracy was under threat. "The possibility of a coup
happening is non-existent ... but it's what you do to assert
your authority under pressure," he said.
A senior officer said he had expected a change but "nothing
this drastic", although he was not hugely surprised. "He
(Jonathan) thinks that ... the war against terrorism needs fresh
ideas," he said.
All the four newly appointed chiefs of staff are experienced
military officials in their mid-50s.
Air Marshal Alex Badeh - who is from Adamawa state, one of
three in the northeast under emergency rule - takes over from
Admiral Ola Sa'ad Ibrahim as Chief of Defence staff, the
presidency said in a statement.
Nigeria, an OPEC-member, is also blighted by offshore piracy
and rampant oil theft in the Niger Delta, where criminal gangs
tapping into pipelines can cut out hundreds of thousands of
barrels per day of output and cause environmental damage.
Financial markets took Jonathan's move in their stride.
Nigeria's 2023 dollar bond was trading at 103.62 to
give a yield of 5.87 percent, little changed on the day. Stocks
were up 0.3 percent.
"He's changed the high command before and the market doesn't
tend to react ... No one's expecting any upheaval," Standard
Bank's Samir Gadio said. "A bigger concern for market players is
who will be the next central bank governor?" Current governor
Lamido Sanusi is due to step down in June.
Among the other appointments, Major-General Kenneth Tobiah
Jacob Minimah has replaced Lieutenant-General Azubike Ihejirika
as Chief of Army Staff. Rear Admiral Usman O. Jibrin is the new
Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Adesola Nunayon Amosu
has become the Chief of Airforce, a position previously held by
newly promoted Badeh, the presidency said.