* Security forces urged electoral commission to delay poll
* Opposition leader says soldiers besiege his Lagos house
* Naira currency further hit by political instability
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Feb 11 Nigeria's military pledged not to
get involved in party politics on Wednesday, after concerns grew
about its role in pushing for the country's presidential
election to be delayed by six weeks.
The military faced accusations of interference when the
chairman of the electoral commission, Attahiru Jega, revealed
that the office of the National Security Advisor had written to
him saying that unless he delayed the Feb. 14 election, it could
not guarantee security.
It urged a six-week delay to enable the military to contain
the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast of the
country.
On Wednesday, defence spokesman Major-General Chris
Olukolade noted "the palpable tension being generated ... with
regards to the roles of the Nigerian military in the ongoing
political activities and recent developments, especially in
relation to electioneering."
"It is important to reassure Nigerians that the military
will remain professional, apolitical and non-partisan in all
operations ... related to (elections)," he said in a statement.
Fears that Nigeria's military, which has ruled the country
for more than half of the period since independence from Britain
in 1960, may be slipping back into old habits have spooked
investors and hit the ailing naira currency at a time when
clouds were already gathering over Africa's top economy because
of the fall in world oil prices.
There have also been reports in the local press that the
military colluded with the ruling People's Democratic Party
(PDP) to try to influence last year's governorship election in
Ekiti state, a claim the military has not directly commented on.
Further delays to or a cancellation of the presidential
election, now set for March 28, could trigger unrest, especially
in opposition strongholds in the largely Muslim north.
Addressing local journalists in a televised interview on
Wednesday, President Goodluck Jonathan said "some very dangerous
signals" on security meant the election had to be delayed. He
rejected claims by the opposition that his party was trying to
scupper the vote.
"A lot of people are using the delay in the elections to
misinform people and create suspicion," he said.
MARKET TURMOIL
Nigerian dealers pulled the plug on electronic trading in
the naira on Wednesday after the currency slid past 200 to the
dollar on fears the postponement of the election could trigger a
constitutional crisis.
Nigeria's decision to delay the poll on the advice of
security forces was a worrying echo for some of the annulment of
1993's democratic vote by a military government.
Jonathan's PDP had pushed for a delay, while his main
opponent, Muhammadu Buhari of the opposition All Progressives
Congress (APC), himself a former military ruler, had called for
the vote go ahead on time, arguing that a six-year old
insurgency was hardly going to be solved in six weeks.
But the PDP also argued that the commission was not ready
because millions of voters had not picked up their ID cards.
"It's better that elections are done so that Nigerians will
... believe that the elections are credible," Jonathan said,
defending the delay on grounds that ID cards needed to be
distributed. "I want a situation where every Nigerian (who is
eligible) can vote."
On Wednesday, the leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, a former
Lagos governor, was quoted in the local press as saying soldiers
had besieged his house in the wealthy, palm-lined suburb of
Ikoyi.
"Jonathan's government has through the service chiefs staged
a coup against Nigerians and the constitution and now wants to
silence his critics. I will not be muzzled through the barrel of
the gun," they quoted him as saying.
A spokesman for Tinubu did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The military also did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on the alleged siege.
The military has faced criticism of its failure to quell the
Boko Haram insurgency, although Jonathan suggested on Wednesday
that better cooperation from neighbours Chad, Niger and Cameroon
could be a turning point.
"We're getting maximum cooperation from the neighbouring
countries, which we were never getting before," he said, adding
that there would be a significant improvement in security in the
troubled northeast "in the next four weeks".
Chadian soldiers killed 13 fighters from Boko Haram in a
battle in the Nigerian town of Gambaru on Wednesday, the Chadian
army said in a statement.
