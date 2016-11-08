BAUCHI, Nigeria Nov 8 Gunmen have killed more
than 30 gold miners in a remote area of northern Nigeria, police
said on Tuesday.
The attackers raided a camp of artisan miners late on Monday
in the Maru area in the northwestern state of Zamfara, police
spokesman Muhammed Shehu said.
The gunmen stole nothing, he said, adding that the motive
for the attack was unclear.
In March gunmen attacked a camp in the same state, killing
one miner in what a police official described as possible
conflict between miners.
Nigeria has been trying to attract investment in its nascent
mining sector but insecurity and a lack of data has dampened
appetite of foreign firms.
(Reporting by Ardo Hazzad; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Andrew Roche)