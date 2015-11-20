ABUJA Nov 20 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
expects to open an assembly plant in Nigeria in the next year,
joining the growing list of carmakers setting up local assembly
plants in the west African nation, the Japanese group's regional
head told Reuters.
"It's still in negotiation - you can say in the third round
out of 10," Anand Singh, the regional head in west Africa, said.
"We have identified the land. Now we are waiting for some
clearances from customs, finance ministry ... so that's the
status."
Analysts say the auto market in Africa's biggest economy has
huge potential.
Only a small number of new vehicles are sold annually as the
market has hitherto been dominated by secondhand imports.
However, along with the threat of imposing prohibitive
import duties the government has been pushing for the
development of local production under a National Automotive
Industry Development Plan, with the industry ministry having
ordered local car distributors last year to come up with plans
for new assembly plants.
It was then up to the local companies to partner with a
foreign car producer, Singh told Reuters.
Earlier this week Ford Motor Co announced the opening
of its new Nigerian plant, its first in Africa outside South
Africa, through dealer Coscharis Motors Ltd.
Germany's Volkswagen AG also resumed local
assembly operations in July, with local partner Stallion Group,
after a 20-year hiatus, while Honda announced in July the start
of local production for its Accord car.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who is keen to promote a "Made
in Nigeria" industrial policy, also met this week with French
carmaker Peugeot's executive vice president for Africa
and the Middle-East, Jean-Christophe Quemard, to discuss the
revival of local production, Buhari's office said.
