LAGOS Oct 31 Nigerian fuel retailer, Mobil said on Wednesday its nine month pre-tax profit fell 48.10 percent year-on-year to 2.46 billion naira ($15.67 million), compared with 4.74 billion naira in the same period last year. Revenue however, at the local unit of ExxonMobil rose to 61.30 billion naira during the period, compared with 44.93 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.