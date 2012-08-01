LAGOS Aug 1 Nigerian oil marketer, Mobil said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to 1.41 billion naira ($8.78 million), compared with 3.41 billion naira last year.

But revenue at the local unit of ExxonMobil climbed to 42.57 billion naira during the period, compared with 29.13 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mobil shares in Nigeria was trading flat at 118.75 naira at 1124 GMT.