RABAT, March 11 Morocco has recalled its
ambassador to Nigeria, in a row over whether the president of
Nigeria is trying to use the king of Morocco to win over Muslim
voters before Nigeria's elections this month.
Last week, the Moroccan royal palace said the king had
declined a request for a telephone conversation with Nigerian
President Goodluck Jonathan. Nigeria's foreign ministry denied
the snub on Monday and said the two leaders had spoken
extensively.
Jonathan, a Christian from southern Nigeria, will face
former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim northerner, in
elections on March 28. The election is expected to be the most
closely fought since the end of military rule in 1999.
Nigeria's population is roughly split between Christians and
Muslims. Both parties, the ruling People's Democratic Party and
the All Progressives Congress, have been using religion to
bolster support.
"Morocco confirms, in the clearest and strongest terms, that
there has never been a phone conversation between the King
Mohammed VI and the president of this country," a statement from
the Moroccan foreign ministry said.
The Nigerian foreign ministry said it was "preposterous to
suggest that Mr. President's telephone call to the Moroccan
monarch was intended to confer any electoral advantage."
A spokesman for the ministry did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the recall.
Morocco cited "the hostile, recurrent and unfriendly
positions of the Nigerian government with regard to the Moroccan
Sahara issue and the sacred Arab-Muslim causes" as a reason for
declining Jonathan's call.
Nigeria is one of the main supporters, along with Algeria
and South Africa on the continent, of the independence movement
Polisario Front in the disputed Western Sahara.
The territory is a tract of desert the size of Britain that
has lucrative phosphate reserves and possibly oil, is the focus
of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute, between Morocco
and the Polisario guerrillas.
