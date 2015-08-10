LAGOS Aug 10 Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company
(NMRC) will seek approval from members by month-end to raise
additional equity capital of 28.5 billion naira ($143 million)
through a shelf registration programme, the state-backed
mortgage agency said on Monday.
NMRC set a price range of 4.50 to 7 naira per share for the
first series of equity to be raised under the programme worth 6
billion naira.
Nigeria put $300 million World Bank aid money into a
mortgage-backed guarantee last year in a bid to boost lending
through the creation of a secondary housing market, which is
virtually non-existent in Africa's biggest economy.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
