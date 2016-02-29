ABUJA Feb 29 Nigeria's communications commission said on Monday South African cellphone network operator MTN has paid $250 million towards a possible settlement following the regulator's claim for $3.9 billion in fines for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM users in time.

It said in a statement negotiations to settle were continuing.

MTN had announced the downpayment last week.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Greg Mahlich)