BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
ABUJA Feb 29 Nigeria's communications commission said on Monday South African cellphone network operator MTN has paid $250 million towards a possible settlement following the regulator's claim for $3.9 billion in fines for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM users in time.
It said in a statement negotiations to settle were continuing.
MTN had announced the downpayment last week.
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)