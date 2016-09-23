BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, Sept 23 South Africa's MTN denied it paid a bribe to Nigerian officials to reduce its fine to 330 billion naira ($1.05 billion) as part of settling a dispute over disconnecting unregistered SIM cards in the West African country.
MTN said in a statement on Friday there had been allegations that a top official in the Nigerian presidency took a payment towards reducing the fine.
The telecom group was initially fined $5.2 billion last October for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.
In June, MTN agreed to pay a reduced fine of 330 billion in a settlement with the Nigerian government and said the fine will be paid by MTN Nigeria over three years.
($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ulf Laessing)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: