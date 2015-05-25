LAGOS May 25 Africa's largest telecoms operator, MTN, said on Monday fuel shortages in Nigeria, its biggest market, were disrupting its services.

"Services are already degraded and some of our customers are already feeling the impact," Funmilayo Onajide, a spokeswoman for the South Africa-based company, said.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)