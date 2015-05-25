BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS May 25 Africa's largest telecoms operator, MTN, said on Monday fuel shortages in Nigeria, its biggest market, were disrupting its services.
"Services are already degraded and some of our customers are already feeling the impact," Funmilayo Onajide, a spokeswoman for the South Africa-based company, said.
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)