LAGOS May 25 Nigerian fuel marketers agreed to
resume distribution on Monday after weeks of disruption led to
chronic fuel shortages, bringing phone companies, banks and
airlines to a standstill days before the inauguration of the
country's new president.
Chinedu Okoronkwo of the Independent Petroleum Marketers
Association of Nigeria told reporters fuel marketers had
resolved to call off their campaign of depot closures after a
meeting with the finance minister and lawmakers.
Okoronkwo said he expected petroleum product supplies
countrywide to normalise within 24 hours.
Yakubu Suleiman, spokesman for the marketers association,
said: "The finance minister has agreed to pay out 159 billion
naira ($800 million) to the marketers. The committee to verify
the payments will speed up the process and we will be paid
before the end of this government."
The finance ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
Besides airlines, which could not obtain aviation fuel,
phone companies such MTN and domestic banks had ground
to a halt because the private generators that produce most of
Nigeria's electricity ran out of fuel.
"Services are already degraded and some of our customers are
already feeling the impact," Funmilayo Onajide, a spokeswoman
for South Africa-based MTN, said.
Even though it is Africa's biggest crude producer, Nigeria
has to import nearly all its fuel due to old or inadequate
refineries. Fuel importers said they are owed money by the
government and had shut depots to press their case.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala denied this was the
case, telling reporters the government had not failed to pay
importers and adding they had received money as part of an
agreed plan of rolling instalments.
BANK CLOSURES
Besides MTN, Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms firm Etisalat
also reported disruption, while a number of banks
including Guaranty Trust Bank and Union Bank of
Nigeria shut branches early.
Many travellers were also braced for long delays after
airline Arik was forced to ground a number of domestic flights
at the weekend and rival carrier Aero said its flights would not
operate regularly.
Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration as president of Africa's
biggest economy and top oil exporter is due on Friday.
Buhari, a former military ruler, last month became the first
opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president in Nigeria.
Despite the fuel distribution deal, shortages may not
disappear immediately and could be are an early headache for
Buhari, who is taking over an economy creaking under the weight
of slowing growth and rising inflation.
In the commercial hub Lagos, usually gridlocked streets were
relatively clear during the Monday morning rush-hour because
many drivers had run out of petrol. Some resorted to buying
black market fuel for 500 naira ($2.53) per litre, more than
five times the official subsidised price.
"Five hours on the road, the cost of coming to work is too
high, the cost of transportation is too high," said Gbenga
Forotimi, a civil servant who struggled to find buses and had to
pay extra for a journey that normally takes two hours.
The only people smiling were black-marketeers lining the
streets with jerry cans of fuel. "I have sold three 30-litre
cans of fuel today at 12,000 naira each," one salesman, who
wanted to be referred to as Samaila, told Reuters.
($1 = 198.0000 naira)
